TEMISKAMING SHORES — Environment Canada has issued a three day heat warning through Monday and into next week. Temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius, higher with the humidex.The City of Temiskaming Shores has three public spaces available if people need a place to cool off. Each of the cooling centres has air conditioning, indoor seating and free wifi. Temiskaming Shores Public Library 285 Whitewood Ave W. – New Liskeard Sunday – CLOSED Monday – 10am to 4pm Pool and Fitness Centre 77 Wellington St S. – New Liskeard Sunday – 10am to 4pm Monday – 6am to 8:30pm Temiskaming Shores City Hall 325 Farr Drive – Haileybury Sunday – CLOSED Monday – 8:30am to 4:30pm
Cooling centres for the public was last modified: July 17th, 2022 by