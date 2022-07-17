Cooling centres for the public

TEMISKAMING SHORES — Environment Canada has issued a three day heat warning through Monday and into next week. Temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius, higher with the humidex.

The City of Temiskaming Shores has three public spaces available if people need a place to cool off. Each of the cooling centres has air conditioning, indoor seating and free wifi.



Temiskaming Shores Public Library

285 Whitewood Ave W. – New Liskeard

Sunday – CLOSED

Monday – 10am to 4pm



Pool and Fitness Centre

77 Wellington St S. – New Liskeard

Sunday – 10am to 4pm

Monday – 6am to 8:30pm



Temiskaming Shores City Hall

325 Farr Drive – Haileybury

Sunday – CLOSED

Monday – 8:30am to 4:30pm



