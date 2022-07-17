Cooling centres for the public

editorial@northernontario.caHappening Now

TEMISKAMING SHORES — Environment Canada has issued a three day heat warning  through Monday and into next week.  Temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius, higher with the humidex.The City of Temiskaming Shores has three public spaces available if people need a place to cool off.  Each of the cooling centres has air conditioning, indoor seating and free wifi.Temiskaming Shores Public Library285 Whitewood Ave W. – New LiskeardSunday – CLOSEDMonday – 10am to 4pmPool and Fitness Centre77 Wellington St S. – New LiskeardSunday – 10am to 4pmMonday – 6am to 8:30pmTemiskaming Shores City Hall325 Farr Drive – HaileyburySunday – CLOSEDMonday – 8:30am to 4:30pm

Cooling centres for the public was last modified: July 17th, 2022 by Editorial Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.