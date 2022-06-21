Cool locations

TEMISKAMING SHORES – In light of the heat event that’s expected to last through Wednesday, the City of Temiskaming Shores has three locations where people can cool off, with air conditioning, indoor seating and free wifi.

• Temiskaming Shores Public Library, at 285 Whitewood Ave W. in New Liskeard, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Pool and Fitness Centre, at 77 Wellington St S. in New Liskeard, from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

• Temiskaming Shores City Hall, at 325 Farr Drive in Haileybury, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.