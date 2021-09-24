Confirmed cases in district now at 9

DISTRICT (Staff) – The Timiskaming Health Unit is now reporting nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the district.

The latest case was confirmed late Thursday afternoon and involves an individual in the south part of the district. Seven of the nine cases are in the south part of the district. One of the cases is in the central part of the district and one is in the north part of the district.

All nine cases are self-isolating.

The Timiskaming Health Unit provides additional information about how the infections are deemed to have occurred. Two cases are said to have occurred as the result of community exposure outside of the district, and two were from having contact with a confirmed case outside of the district. Four cases were from contact with a confirmed case in the district, and one case is still under investigation.