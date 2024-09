Temagami Mayor Dan O’Mara, right, plucked the winning ticket in the Temagami Community Foundation’s mammoth lottery, handing it to foundation chair Bill Kitts on August 31. The $124,800 grand prize of a 2024 truck and boat package was won by Joseph and Danielle Dukovac of Whitby. The lottery was the foundation’s fifth, and has to date generated more than $250,000 in grants to projects and organizations in the Temagami area. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)