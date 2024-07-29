Colour Run rescheduled for August 1

TEMISKAMING SHORES — The first ever Colour Run bike event has been rescheduled.

It was set to take place July 20 but was cancelled due to rain that morning.

Instead, it has been rescheduled to Thursday, August 1, rolling out between 4 and 5 p.m.

The first ever Colour Ride will begin at the Waterfront Pool and Fitness Centre and progress along the STATO trail to the Algonquin Regiment Memorial Beach Park ball fields and back.

This event is for everyone – bikes, scooters, rollerblades and skateboards.

Participants must bring their own helmets to take part, however, there will be some helmets and sunglasses available for loan.

There will be colour stations set up whereby people will splash participants with colour on a white t-shirt provided by the City free of charge.