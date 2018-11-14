Cobalt teen recovering from stroke

Darlene Wroe

Speaker Reporter

COBALT – The South Temiskaming area is turning its fundraising efforts to the family of a teenage girl now fighting for recovery after suffering a stroke due to a blood clot in her brain.

Jamie Morin-Kennedy woke up October 22 complaining of a really bad headache. Everyone assumed it was a migraine, but it progressively got worse, said her mother Jessica Kennedy.

Almost a week was endured of going back and forth to the Temiskaming Hospital for assistance with what was being labelled as a severe migraine.

Jamie, 17, was finally given a CAT Scan and a lumbar puncture. Nothing was seen locally from the tests, except that it was not meningitis, and there was blood in the fluid, said her mother in an interview November 12.

At that point Jamie couldn’t tell when a facecloth was placed in her left hand.

“I knew then that something was wrong,” said Jessica, “so we went and told the nurse, and the nurse told the doctor.”

One doctor had previously suggested an MRI should be done but that was not immediately carried out, said Jessica. The lack of feeling in Jamie’s hand was still seen as a possible symptom of a migraine.

“Finally I threw a fit and insisted (the doctor) send us to North Bay, so he did speak to a pediatrician who agreed to take us on.”

Upon arrival by ambulance at the North Bay health centre, Jamie was taken directly for a second CAT Scan which showed she had “a massive blood clot in her brain. She also had a bleed in her brain,” as well as swelling, said Jessica.

“Immediately they started making plans to get her to a hospital that was equipped to deal with her problem.”

Due to fog, they had to be taken by land ambulance to Sudbury and from there they were flown to Toronto Western Hospital where Jamie was immediately placed in the critical care unit.

More scans revealed that Jamie had had a stroke, her mother said, and the swelling of her brain had gotten so bad that she would need a craniotomy to accommodate the swelling and prevent more damage.

“At first it was touch and go, and we weren’t sure she was going to make it,” said Jessica.

But since then, Jamie has been brought out from sedation and her breathing tube has been removed. She has also started using her left side. This was cause for celebration because the family was told Jamie probably wouldn’t have use of her left side, her mother said.

Her mother said she is amazed at her daughter’s strength and determination as she fights for recovery at Western Hospital.

STUDENT

Jamie had been studying at Northern College to be a personal support worker, and planned to have her credits transferred next year to continue studies to be a registered practical nurse.

Her mother Jessica has been spending every moment by her side since she was admitted to the hospital.

Jamie’s older sister Kailey Kennedy has been travelling back and forth between home and Toronto since her sister was admitted. Jessica’s boyfriend, Mike Bigelow, who helped raise Jamie over the last 10 years, has also been there, and has been sleeping at his sister’s place, a 40-minute drive from the hospital. Jessica noted he is missing work and it is not vacation time owed.

Jamie’s father, Marcel Morin, and his girlfriend France Chartrand, are also spending time at the hospital when Marcel has time off work.

Jamie’s grandmother, Carole Kennedy, was with her daughter and granddaughter in the first few days but has returned to work. Jamie’s boyfriend and friends have also been spending time with her at Western.

In Cobalt, Jamie’s great aunt, Sherry Pilon, and many friends have been carrying out fundraising work.

MINING MUSEUM

The Cobalt Mining Museum, where Jamie has been a summer student for the past three years, has been actively working to raise funds to help the family.

Jamie’s friends organized a bottle drive, with donations accepted at the Cobalt Mining Museum and the Cobalt Miner’s Tavern.

The support for Jamie and her family is growing throughout the area and one of the main drop-off places for donations to help the family is at the museum.

Felicity Buckell, who Jamie worked with on an after-school arts program, also is trying to coordinate notices of fundraisers and activities that are aimed at assisting the family.

People who wish to do so can directly help with expenses through email money transfers to Jessica’s account at kennedyj8@live.ca.

Jessica also wanted people to know that the day her daughter was transferred to Toronto was meant to be Jessica’s last day on her New Liskeard paper route for The Speaker, and she had meant to say goodbye and give people some small gifts and things. She said she didn’t know whether they would know her last name, or the reason she suddenly was no longer there.

Among the fundraisers are a spaghetti dinner and silent auction being held Thursday, November 29, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cobalt Community Hall.

Cobalt Rocks Jamie’s Birthday will be taking place on Friday, November 30, at the Miner’s Tavern in Cobalt.

There will also be a Temagami Rocks for Jamie taking place on Sunday, December 2.

To follow Jamie’s progress and fundraising activities go to the Facebook page Support For Jamie Morin-Kennedy.