A downtown section of Cobalt was cordoned off on May 3 in the late afternoon when things escalated between police and a man barricaded inside his Silver Street apartment. Members of the OPP canine unit along with OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, EMS, fire department, a crisis negotiator and Temiskaming Detachment officers can be seen on Silver Street. No one was seriously hurt in the incident. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)