Amber Nussey (left) is the acting chief executive officer/librarian of the Cobalt Paul Penna Public Library. She is pictured here with library clerk Charlie Crowe. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)

Darlene Wroe Local Journalism Initiative Reporter COBALT – The remaining fall and winter months will see a new face at the Paul Penna Cobalt public library. Acting chief…

Log In Register This content is for Speaker Online Digital Subscription members only.