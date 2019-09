Ray Bourassa isn’t a traditional golfer, but the Cobalt resident mastered the mini putt course at Teck Park September 1. A mini putt tourney and chipping challenge, barbecue, and kids’ activities drew people to the park September 1 for a fundraiser to upgrade the ball field in Cobalt and additional facilities. The event was hosted by the Town of Cobalt and organized by the Lions Club of Cobalt and Coleman. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)