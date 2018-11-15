CJTT FM ON-AIR CHRISTMAS WISH CAMPAIGN

The CJTT FM on-air radio blitz 2018 Christmas Wish Campaign is now underway.

It takes place Thursday, November 15 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, November 16 from 6:00 a.m. to noon.

All it takes to support this community cause is a phone call to 705-647-5300 and a generous spirit.

The Christmas Wish program is geared to help area families who are facing hardships and who have children born in the years 2002 to 2014.

The program is intended to make Christmas a magical time for area children from Temagami to Englehart, Notre Dame du Nord to Elk Lake by providing new toys and clothes.