Civility urged on Civic weekend roads

DISTRICT (Special) – Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police are gearing up for another busy weekend on the area’s highways, waterways and trails.

The Civic Holiday campaign runs from July 30 to August 2.

The OPP will focus on traffic moving over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks, as well as the Big Four – distracted driving, alcohol/drug-impaired driving, speeding/aggressive driving, and lack of occupant restraint.

Police say heavy traffic volumes are expected throughout the province, which will mean a greater presence of roadside emergency vehicles.

In a news release, the OPP said police, fire and ambulance services respond to calls daily and drivers need to do their part to assist in emergency workers getting to their destinations.

Police say:

“Slow down. Move over if you see an emergency vehicle with their lights flashing.

“If the emergency vehicle is stopped on the side of the highway and on the same side of the highway as you are going, slow down and pass with caution.

“If the road has two or more lanes, move over, to allow for emergency vehicles to pass safely.“

Police urge drivers and passengers to use all safety equipment on every trip and, if you drink, to do so responsibly and in designated areas.

Roadside stops checking for impaired drivers will be set up in various locations, and police say there will be no tolerance for drinking and driving or being impaired by drugs.

If you observe a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).