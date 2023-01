The Dymond ice rink has opened and on January 15 young and old were there to enjoy the winter weather. Friends from across Temiskaming Shores, pictured here, also had a chance to get together for some ice time. From the left are Ian Joyal, 11, of Dymond Township, Colton Flaxey, 9, of Haileybury, and Scott Brown, 9, of North Cobalt. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)