City lifts fire ban

TEMISKAMING SHORES – The ban on open burning in Temiskaming Shores has been lifted almost two weeks after it was put in place.

The city announced the lifting of the municipal fire ban today (Tuesday, July 16).

But the city is advising residents that, while open-air fires are permitted, they should exercise extreme caution.

The city’s fire department reminds residents of the following:

• Burning permits are required for any open-air burning in Temiskaming Shores.

• No open-air burning is permitted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Only burn during the coolest and calmest time of the day. Don’t even consider burning when it is windy.

• Keep your fire small, only burn what you can effectively control.

• You may only burn dry woody type materials. You may not burn grass, garbage, petroleum products, plastics, rubber or anything that will cause excessive smoke.

• Respect your neighbour, don’t burn where smoke will bother your neighbour or blow across roadways and hamper visibility.

• Stay with your fire, you must take all necessary steps to tend the fire, keep it under control, and make sure it is extinguished before leaving the site. A responsible person (18 years of age or older) must be present to supervise the fire at all times.