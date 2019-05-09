City declares state of emergency

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – Rising water levels prompted the City of Temiskaming Shores’ emergency control group declare a state of emergency.

The city issued the following news release today (Thursday, May 9):

Due to the currnt water levels of Lake Temiskaming and prevailing winds resulted

in the shifting of ice along the Shoreline. The STATO trail, Boardwalk and Fleming Drive

have been closed for public use along the shoreline as well as all municipal Marinas until

further notice.

Declaring a State of Emergency will allow the City the ability to take necessary measures

to protect critical infrastructure.

Given the flooding issues across Ontario, especially in the Ottawa region, it is anticipated

water levels will continue to rise in Lake Temiskaming, thus further closures of public

facilities and/or roadways may be required.

Businesses and residents, especially those in low-lying areas and along shorelines, are

encouraged to monitor these conditions and prepare accordingly. Shorelines and banks

adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and unstable at this time and, when

combined with cold open water, pose a serious hazard.

The City will be monitoring critical municipal infrastructure in these low-lying areas.

Municipal manpower and efforts will be focused on the protection of municipal, especially

those related to the sanitary sewer collection system.

The Emergency Control Group for the City of Temiskaming Shores will continue to

monitor the situation and provide further information. You are encouraged to listen to the

local radio station as well as the City’s website and facebook pages.