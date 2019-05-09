City declares state of emergency

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – Rising water levels prompted the City of Temiskaming Shores’ emergency control group declare a state of emergency.
The city issued the following news release today (Thursday, May 9):
Due to the currnt water levels of Lake Temiskaming and prevailing winds resulted
in the shifting of ice along the Shoreline. The STATO trail, Boardwalk and Fleming Drive
have been closed for public use along the shoreline as well as all municipal Marinas until
further notice.
Declaring a State of Emergency will allow the City the ability to take necessary measures
to protect critical infrastructure.
Given the flooding issues across Ontario, especially in the Ottawa region, it is anticipated
water levels will continue to rise in Lake Temiskaming, thus further closures of public
facilities and/or roadways may be required.
Businesses and residents, especially those in low-lying areas and along shorelines, are
encouraged to monitor these conditions and prepare accordingly. Shorelines and banks
adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and unstable at this time and, when
combined with cold open water, pose a serious hazard.
The City will be monitoring critical municipal infrastructure in these low-lying areas.
Municipal manpower and efforts will be focused on the protection of municipal, especially
those related to the sanitary sewer collection system.
The Emergency Control Group for the City of Temiskaming Shores will continue to
monitor the situation and provide further information. You are encouraged to listen to the
local radio station as well as the City’s website and facebook pages.