Unveiling the newly refurbished Melanie Ethier Basketball Court on July 22, located beside the Waterfront Pool and Fitness Centre, were (from the left) Temiskaming Shores director of recreation Matt Bahm, councillor Mike McArthur and Celine Ethier. About 50 people showed up for the ceremony in honour of an athletic, enthusiastic New Liskeard teen who has been missing for 25 years. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)