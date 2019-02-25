City advises “extreme caution”

The City of Temiskaming Shores issued the following this morning:

The City of Temiskaming Shores Public Works Dept. continues to work diligently towards ensuring that our roads and walkways are maintained in a safe manner.

Due to the recent storm and current high winds, our crews are working around the clock to maintain those roads and walkways that have become laden with snow and ice.

We ask that you use extreme caution when venturing out of doors.

We thank you for your patience.