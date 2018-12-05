Christmas Train spreading holiday cheer

DISTRICT (Staff) – Everyone is getting into the holiday mood, and Ontario Northland is joining the fun with its annual Christmas Train.

Decorated in all its festive glitter and already on its scheduled run to Brighten the Night, the train has been to Moosonee, Hearst, Kapuskasing, and Cochrane.

Tonight, December 5, it’s in Iroquois Falls with Matheson down the line for December 6.

Swastika will be receiving its visit from the Christmas Train on Sunday, December 7.

Locally the Christmas Train is scheduled for:

• Englehart on Wednesday, December 12, at 6:30 p.m.

• Cobalt on Thursday, December 13, at 6 p.m.

• Earlton on Friday, December 14, at 6:30 p.m.

• New Liskeard on Saturday, December 15, at 6:30 p.m.

• Temagami on Sunday, December 16, at 6 p.m.

• and North Bay on Monday, December 17, at 5 p.m.

At each of the stops, visitors will be able to purchase foam light-up wands for $5 to raise funds to donate to community organizations that would benefit from some fundraising, Ontario Northland explained in a press release.