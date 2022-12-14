CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS

The Little Claybelt Homesteaders Museum recently held its annual Christmas bake sale and bazaar. The fundraising event attracted visitors from throughout the region for a taste of a traditional Christmas November 19. From the left are volunteer Mary Dorion, board members Laurel Bowman, John Peters and Betty Carleton, volunteer Bev Foley, and board secretary and treasurer Elizabeth Pahkala. Missing from the photo is board vice-president Margaret Villneff and board president Dick Farrow. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)