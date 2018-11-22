Christmas in New Liskeard

TEMISKAMING SHORES – New Liskeard is Christmas-central this weekend.

Village Noël Temiskaming opens tonight (Thursday) at 6 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be vendor kiosks scattered throughout the downtown, contests, food, and kids’ activities.

It includes the Riverside Farmers’ Market Christmas market at Riverside Place.

And on Saturday night, the illuminated Santa Claus Parade will make its way downtown.

Village Noël will kick off tonight in conjunction with the Festival of Lights, coordinated by the New Liskeard Business Improvement Area group.

The fun begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the cenotaph park.

Detailed schedules can be found in this week’s issues of The Speaker and The Weekender.