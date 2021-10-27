Child ID kits

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff/Special) – Police are offering local parents and caregivers a tool this week that could help in the event of a disappearance or abduction.

Parents and caregivers of vulnerable individuals can record information later this week about children and the people in their care who could be at risk, using the EZ Child ID Kit.

The kit uses a laptop that contains an information form, a fingerprint scanner, and a camera.

It collects personal data and a photo of the individual. But the information is not stored. It is instead downloaded to a USB stick that is given to the parent or caregiver.

If an individual wanders away, becomes lost or is abducted, the information can then be turned over to the OPP.

Temiskaming OPP and members of the OPP auxiliary will be registering individuals at the detachment in Temiskaming Shores using the kit on October 28 and 29, between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

But appointments must be booked.

To reserve a spot, contact Community Safety Officer Jennifer Smith at the Temiskaming detachment at (705) 647-8400.