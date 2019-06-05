Charlton hosting 16th annual derby on Saturday

The weather is supposed to be favourable and the fish hopefully are biting when the 16th annual Charlton Royal Canadian Legion Branch 227 Fish Derby takes place on Saturday, June 8 on Long Lake from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish of pike, pickerel or bass varieties.

The cost to enter the Fish Derby is $15 per adult, $10 per child, and includes a barbecue dinner of salads, burgers and hot dogs and prizes.

This is the largest fundraising event the Charlton Legion hosts and it has been popular over the years.

There will be four official weigh-in stations located around Long Lake during the derby, noted Richardson.

For more information contact Janelle Richardson at 1-705-544-1993.