Changes to Canada Summer Jobs program

OTTAWA (Special) – As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the job market, the federal government is changing the Canada Summer Jobs program to help young people find work.

The temporary measures were announced today (April 8) by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

They include:

• an increase to the wage subsidy, so private and public sector employers can receive up to 100 per cent of the provincial minimum hourly wage for each employee;

• an extension to the end date for employment to February 28, 2021;

• allowing employers to adapt their projects and job activities to support essential services;

• allowing employers to hire staff on a part-time basis.

The deadline for Canada Summer Jobs applications for the 2020 season was February 28.

In response to the economic impacts created by the COVID-19 situation, the government announced it will work with MPs to identify organizations that provide essential services in the community and could provide youth jobs but did not apply for the 2020 program.