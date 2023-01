The Englehart TBK Express U13 House League team won gold at the Kal Tire Challenge Cup on January 15 by defeating the U13 Mik Mak Puckhounds 4-3 in overtime. In the back row from the left are trainer Jon Schenk, Jaxson Schenk, Spencer Koch, Makayla Macpherson, Owen Valliancourt and assistant coach Chad Koch. In the middle row are coach Etienne Rivard, Zackary Rivard, Hunter Malinowski, Caleb Schenk, Greg Palangio, Brent Robert, Isabel Dunkin, Wyatt Hartwick, Marcus Gibson and assistant coach Danny Robert. In the front row are Kody Rivard, Abygail Webster and Grant Hartwick. (Supplied photo)