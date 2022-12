Davonte Guy of the Temiskaming Shores Breault’s Puckhounds (left) battles for the puck against Elida Hartwick of the Englehart Charlton Lions in the first game of the Challenge Cup on November 25. The Temiskaming Shores Minor Hockey Association hosted the 11-team tourney Nov. 25-27. In the House League final, Hartwick and the Lions defeated the Nickel Centre Blast 7-6. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)