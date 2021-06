Attending the sacred fire event organized by the Mino M’shki-ki Health Team at the Temiskaming Hospital on June 3 were, from the left, hospital CEO and president Mike Baker, Mino M’shki-ki fire keeper Nathan McMartin, Keepers of the Circle workers wearing their brightly coloured ribbon skirts are Cassie Simpson, McKenzie Chevrier Wabie, Melissa Gill, Lisa Sloan, Larissa Aitchison, Ashlyn Ellerton, Terri Viker-Cote, Lori Ann Moore, Shannon Guppy, Darlene Skani and Natalie Tobler. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)