Carbon Monoxide (CO) Awareness Week

The Silent Killer

DISTRICT — It’s Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in the district of Temiskaming and across the province of Ontario.

CO is an invisible, odourless and highly poisonous gas that is emitted from furnaces, fireplaces and outdoor heaters.

If not installed and maintained properly, heating units can emit the dangerous CO, which has been responsible for deaths across the province.

It is the law that Ontario homes must have certified CO2 detectors installed in homes and regularly test them.

Generally, when the clocks go back is a good time to test the batteries and workability of CO2 detectors in the home to prevent needless death and injury.