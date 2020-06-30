Canada Day activities on Wednesday

DISTRICT (Staff) — The COVID-10 pandemic has shut down a lot of special events this summer, but Canada Day will still have some fun for families.

A group of volunteers from Latchford headed by Sharon Gadoury and Francine Miller Blowe are organizing a Canada Day Parade on July 1, beginning at 1 p.m. from the municipal office.

It will be organized in the same fashion as the former Easter parade with vehicles or four wheelers decorated with Canada Day attire. The parade route will travel down all streets in Latchford and over to Murphy Mill Road.

Participants are most welcome to take part in the parade and people are being encouraged to wear red and white and stand outside their homes and watch as the parade drives by.

POW WOW

A group of four local Indigenous women volunteers are organizing a pow wow demonstration at the New Liskeard Algonquin Regiment Memorial Beach Park soccer fields on Wednesday, July 1, beginning at 10 a.m.

Organizers say it is a perfect time to highlight and promote awareness of Indigenous culture and traditions through the pow wow.

The lead drum group is Bull Rock and everyone is encouraged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask if possible.

There will be a Facebook page up and running soon and people can contact Maria Wabie at 819-629-7123 for more information.