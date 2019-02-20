Campaign support

Georgia-Pacific’s mill may be in Englehart, but it has offered its support to the Temiskaming Hospital Foundation Care Close to Home campaign. “About one-third of our employees are living in the Temiskaming Shores area. We want to support the hospitals we use,” said Callahan Osborne, the Englehart plant’s human resources manager. The hospital also provides some services on a district-wide basis, he said. Osborne, left, and Englehart facility manager Jason Stewart, centre, recently turned a donation to the campaign over to hospital CEO Mike Baker. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)