Because the Hilliardton Marsh is figuratively in Temiskaming residents’ backyards, “a lot of people don’t realize how special it really is,” says Michael Werner. The photographer has produced two calendars – one showcasing the birds of the marsh and the other its dragonflies and damselflies. Proceeds from the sale of the 2023 calendars will be used for the creation of habitat suited to migrating shorebirds. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)