Burning ban lifted in T.Shores

The City of Temiskaming Shores would like to advise all residents that the municipal fire ban that has been in place since July 23, 2019 has been lifted.

Although open air fires are now permitted, the Fire Department would like to remind everyone to use extreme caution when burning. The Fire Department would also remind all residents of the following:

Burning permits are required for any open air burning in Temiskaming Shores;

No open-air burning is permitted between the hours of 8:00am and 6:00pm;

Only burn during the coolest and calmest time of the day. Don’t even consider burning when it is windy;

Keep your fire small, only burn what you can effectively control;

You may only burn dry woody type materials. You may not burn grass, garbage, petroleum products, plastics, rubber or anything that will cause excessive smoke;

Respect your neighbour, don’t burn where smoke will bother your neighbour or blow across roadways and hamper visibility;

Stay with your fire, you must take all necessay steps to tend the fire, keep it under control, and make sure it is extinguished before leaving the site. A responsible person (18 years of age or older) must be present to supervise the fire at all times.

The Temiskaming Shores Fire Department would like to thank all residents for their cooperation and support during this period.