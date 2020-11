Things were spinning in a good way at the Whiskeyjack Beer Company in Haileybury November 1 when the owners and staff held the first ever Vinyl Swap event raising over $700 for Zack’s Crib. Albums were donated and then sold for a nominal price. Pictured holding some of the albums from the left are Steve Benoit, Tammy Johnson, Kelly Howard and co-owner Marc-André Therrien. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)