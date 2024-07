In attendance for a 100 Women Who Care Temiskaming Shores and More donation of $14,050 to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 54 on June 20 from the left are 100 Women executive members Norma Hughes, Branch 54 president Don Martin, co-vice president Laurie Galway, 100 Women’s Michele Lamoureux and chairperson Laurie Wilson, and Branch 54 vice president Hank Moorlag. The money will be used to replace the flooring in the upstairs hall. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)