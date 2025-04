Darlene Bowen and John Vanthof were back together recently when he presented her with the King Charles III Coronation Medal. Bowen worked in the MPP’s office for about a decade. Over the years Bowen has been involved with numerous community organizations and non-profits. She’s now the president of Keepers of the Circle where the award was presented March 29 in Temiskaming Shores. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)