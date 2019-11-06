BOUNCING TO NEOAA

The Timiskaming District Secondary School (TDSS) Saints Senior Girls basketball team bounced the big orange ball in undefeated style to win the South North Eastern Ontario Athletic Association (SNEOAA) Championship held on Thursday, October 31 at TDSS. They will now advance to the North Eastern Ontario Athletic Association (NEOAA) Championship being held at TDSS on November 12-13. Saints player, Shannon O’Reilly, had a strong game for her team as she dribbles past an Ecole secondaire catholique Sainte-Marie (ESCSM) player during the first game of the tournament where TDSS won 35-22. In the Junior Girls Division the ESCSM Apollo’s won the SNEOAA Championship on October 29 at home and will now advance to the NEOAA championship being held in Timmins on November 7. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)