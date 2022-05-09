Boil water advisory lifted

The Timiskaming Health Unit has lifted a boil water advisory affecting parts of Haileybury, specifically the Lawlor and Blackwall streets and Meridian Avenue areas.
In a notice, the health unit advised that water sample results indicate that the water quality within the municipal drinking water system is safe for drinking.
What to do after boil water advisory is lifted:
• Run cold water faucets for 10 minutes before using the water.
• Run drinking fountains for 10 minutes before using the water.
• Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
• Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 45 degrees Celsius (a normal setting is 60 degrees Celsius).
If you have any questions regarding this advisory, please contact the City of Temiskaming Shore at 705-672-3363 or the Timiskaming Health Unit at 647-4305.
