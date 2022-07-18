Boil-water advisory lifted in North Cobalt

TEMISKAMING SHORES – The boil-water advisory for North Cobalt in place since July 4 has been lifted.

The Timiskaming Health Unit issued the notice today (July 18).

It advises users of the system to run cold water faucets and drinking fountains for ten minutes before using the water.

Water softeners should be put through a regeneration cycle.

Hot water heaters set below 45 degrees C should be drained and refilled. (Normal setting is 60 degrees C.)

For further information, contact the city at 705-672-3363 or the health unit at 705-647-4305.