Boil water advisory lifted in Englehart

Residents Serviced by the Englehart Distribution Water System:

The BOIL WATER ADVISORY has been LIFTED.

Water sample results indicate that the water quality within the municipal drinking water system is safe for drinking.

What to do after boil water advisory is lifted:

Run cold water faucets for 10 minutes before using the water.

Run drinking fountains for 10 minutes before using the water.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 45 degrees Celsius (a normal setting

is 60 degrees Celsius).

If you have any questions regarding this advisory, please contact the Municipal Office

at 705-544-2244 or Northeastern Public Health at 1-877-442-1212.