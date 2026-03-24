Boil Water Advisory in effect for Englehart

ENGLEHART — A precautionary boil water advisory for residents serviced by the Englehart municipal drinking water distribution system remains in effect this week. The boil water advisory was issued March 22, 2026 due to a loss of pressure. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents should boil water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or people can use bottled water to drink, wash foods like fruit and vegetables and make ice, juices, puddings and mixes or make baby food or formula (bottled water only or an alternate potable supply)

Bathing and washing can be done with adults, teens and older children using unboiled water for baths and showers. Small Children can be given sponge baths instead of tub baths or showers.

Do not swallow unboiled water used for showers and baths. Dishwashers can be used with a high heat setting or sanitize cycle. Manual dishwashing requires hot soapy water, rinse, sanitize and allow dishes to soak in the solution for one minute.

For a complete guide to boil water advisory uses go to the website www.temiskaminghu.com or call the Town of Englehart at 1-705-544-2244 or contact Northeastern Public Health at 1-877-442-1212