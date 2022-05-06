The Timiskaming Health Unit issued a precautionary boil water advisory for some Haileybury residents this morning (May 6).
The advisory, due to a water main break, applies specifically to residents of Lawlor and Blackwall streets and Meridian Avenue.
The health unit said the advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Anyone with questions is referred to the City of Temiskaming Shores, at 705-672-3363, or the health unit, at 705-647-4305.
Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or to use bottled water, to:
• drink;
• gargle, brush your teeth or rinse dentures;
• wash fruits, vegetables and other food;
• make ice, juices, puddings, or other mixes.
Bottled water or water from an alternate potable supply is to be used when making baby food or formula.
For more details, see the health unit website.
