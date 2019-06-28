The Temiskaming Health Unit has advised residents serviced by the Haileybury municipal drinking water distribution system (Amwell Street and west of Rorke Avenue) that a boil water advisory is in effect.

The boil water advisory is due to a loss of water pressure in the system.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice, the Health Unit states.

During this time, residents are being advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it, or else use boiled water for drinking, gargling, brushing your teeth or rinsing your dentures, washing fruits and vegetables and other food, making ice, juices, puddings or other mixes, making baby food or formula.

For bathing and washing adults, teens and other children can use unboiled water. Small children can be given sponge-baths instead of tub baths or showers.

The Health Unit advised people not not swallow any unboiled water.

For dishwashers, the Health Unit advises people to use a high heat setting or sanitize cycle.

If washing dishes manually, the Health Unit advises people to use hot, soapy water, and rinse and sanitize and allow dishes to air-dry as usual. To sanitize dishes, use one teaspoon of bleach to one litre of water, and let dishes soak in the solution for one minute.

For further information, contact the City of Temiskaming Shores at 705-672-3363 or the Temiskaming Health Unit at 705-647-4305.