Blue-green algae at Haileybury beach

TEMISKAMING SHORES — The Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) has observed a potential blue-green algae (bacteria) bloom by the Haileybury Beach in Lake Temiskaming (City of Temiskaming Shores) and is conducting further investigation.

Be Alert!

If Green water or scum is visible, take the following precautions.

-Do not swim or wade in affected areas

-Do not drink the water

-Do not allow pets to drink the water

-In case of ski contact, rinse with tap water