Blue green algae warning issued from Northeastern Public Health
TEMISKAMING SHORES — The Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) has observed a potential blue-green algae (bacteria) bloom by the Haileybury Beach in Lake Temiskaming (City of Temiskaming Shores) and is conducting further investigation.
Be Alert!
If Green water or scum is visible, take the following precautions.
-Do not swim or wade in affected areas
-Do not drink the water
-Do not allow pets to drink the water
-In case of ski contact, rinse with tap water
For additional information visit the Timiskaming Health Unit Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1263762399086748&set=a.383883973741266
Blue-green algae at Haileybury beach was last modified: July 10th, 2025 by