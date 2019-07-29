Blood donor clinic July 31

TEMISKAMING SHORES – Don’t forget to roll up your sleeves Wednesday.

As of today (Monday), the Canadian Blood Services clinic set for July 31 at Riverside Place in New Liskeard is almost full.

“Due to the high volume of bookings, donors without an appointment and who walk in without an appointment may experience a longer than usual wait or in extreme cases, may not be able to be accommodated,” said Jenny Fortin, Canadian Blood Services territory manager, donor services, in an email.

“We want to thank the entire community for understanding and for such incredible support, especially during the summer months when we typically see the need for blood increase,” she continued.

“Somewhere, a patient and their family will be thankful.”

The upcoming clinic is also a Sirens for Life Challenge, with a special invitation to the area’s emergency responders – who see firsthand the need for blood – to donate.

The clinic in New Liskeard runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To check on an appointment, call 1-888-2-DONATE or reserve online at www.blood.ca.