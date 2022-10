On September 13, the Bikers Reunion committee turned over one of six donations they will make to the Temiskaming Hospital in 2022. The first was $50,000 for the purchase of a new operating room table. From the left are Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd, Bikers committee member Martin Drainville, Bikers Reunion president Barry Phippen, committee members France Gauthier, Jack Birtch, Sylvie Cormier Rivard, Gayle McNaughton, Nat Rivard, Marty Maille and Temiskaming Hospital president and CEO Mike Baker. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)