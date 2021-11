Members of the Bikers Reunion organizing committee revealed on November 10 in New Liskeard that they have donated $104,000 to the Community Cancer Care program in 2021. From the left in the back row are Jack Birtch, Martin Maille, France Gauthier, Ted Webster, Natalie Rivard, JoAnne Webster, Sylvie Cormier Rivard, Fred Kendall, Martin Drainville, Barry Phippen and Sophia Plante. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)