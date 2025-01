The Bikers Reunion organizing committee has helped to kickoff the Temiskaming Hospital Foundation’s new Check Your Chest fundraising campaign with a donation of $55,000. The hospital is looking to purchase a new 3D mammography machine at a cost of $450,000 and will be actively seeking donations in the coming weeks. From the left are Temiskaming Hospital president and chief executive officer Mike Baker, Bikers Reunion volunteers France Gauthier, Sylvie Cormier Rivard, Kent Schubert, Sandra Sauve, Martin Maille, Gayle McNaughton, Jack Birtch and Barry Phippen. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)