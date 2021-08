Maxime Bernier, right, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, visited Temiskaming Shores on July 31. About 40 people gathered at the waterfront for a short speech and a chance to meet Bernier. Renaud Roy of Iroquois Falls (centre), the Northern Ontario coordinator for the PPC, introduced the leader as well as Nipissing-Timiskaming PPC candidate Greg Galante (left). (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)