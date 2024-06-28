Bear sightings in Cobalt area

COBALT (Special) – “Multiple” sightings have spurred reminders to residents and businesses in the Temiskaming Shores, Cobalt and Coleman area to take steps to avoid attracting hungry bears.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources issued a bulletin today (June 28) advising of multiple bear sightings in the Cobalt and Coleman areas over the past number of weeks.

It said all reports have involved items such as garbage, recycling and “other non-natural attractants.”

It noted that the same bear can be the cause of multiple sightings.

It reminded the public that bears are often attracted to such things as garbage, barbecue odours, ripe fruit on trees and the ground, and bird food containing suet, seed and nectar.

“Removing these attractants can help keep bears out of the area,” it said.

It urged residents to secure garbage and recycling by, for example, tying bin lids with bungee cords or ratchet straps.

If a bear poses an immediate safety threat, call 911 or Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400.

For advice on removing attractants, contact the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327.