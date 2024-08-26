Back to school safety

DISTRICT — School goes back this coming Wednesday, August 28 for some students in French language schools in our region, while the public school children go back to class after the long weekend.

This means more children will be out and about on area roads, walking to school, riding on buses and or riding bikes to school.

For drivers in a school zone, reduce speed, be ready to stop at all times, obey crossing guards and drive with caution.

Always stop for school buses flashing a red light and be prepared to stop at crossings near schools.

It is best to follow Operation ABC-Always Be Careful!