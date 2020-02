A special float was included in Friday’s Winterfest Parade of Lights raising awareness of Autism support. From the left are Teagan Green, Linda Loranger, Laura Barnam, James Baker, Jordan Paiement, Rachelle Baker and the driver, Doris Cloutier (not pictured). “We need to stand strong and support our affected families,” said Loranger in an email message. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)