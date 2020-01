Daniel and Guylaine Dallaire hold a photo of Dallaire’s parents, Michel and Gisèle Dallaire. After Gisèle’s death in 2011, her husband wanted to help efforts to support other local families living with dementia. Michel Dallaire died late last year and left $5,000 to the Timmins-Porcupine District of the Alzheimer Society to further its work in the Temiskaming Shores area. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)